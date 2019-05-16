LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Eau Claire business to talk about US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement

Police: Woman distracted seller, fled home with box filled with cash during showing in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police asked for your help identifying a woman accused of stealing a box filled with cash from a home up for sale.

Police said on May 11, shortly before noon, the woman entered the home on Crestwood Drive near Marach Road being offered for sale — identifying herself as Cindy Hanson. According to police, she distracted the person showing the home, and fled with a decorative box with the words “Be the Change” etched on the front — and $200 inside.

She was last seen driving a white Nissan Versa with California license plate number 7KSY864.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 888-441-5505.

