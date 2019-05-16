Police: Woman injured after being struck by bullet during cookout near 16th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, May 15 near 16th and Locust. It happened around 10:10 p.m.

According to police, a 47-year-old woman was shot while outside at a cookout.  She heard shots fired and realized she was injured.

She was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police are continuing the investigation and are looking for suspects.

