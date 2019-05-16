× Police: Woman showed up at ex-boyfriend’s home, punched him in groin, causing tear

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some may consider disturbing. Discretion is advised.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old Pennsylvania woman was charged with assault and other offenses after police said she punched her ex-boyfriend in the groin, causing his scrotum to tear open.

Micaela Arias Huettner was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident occurred Monday, May 13 at 1:19 a.m. on the 100 block of Bateman Road in Huntington Township.

The victim told police he had returned home from a bar to find Huettner in his home. She began questioning him about where he had been and what he had been doing, police said. The victim said he and Huettner began arguing, and the altercation turned physical, with Huettner striking him numerous times. The victim told police he did not strike Huettner, who allegedly ignored several requests for her to leave the residence.

The victim reported he eventually began leading Huettner out of the home. She then allegedly turned around and punched him in the groin.

According to the victim’s account, after punching him in the groin, Huettner “appeared as though something was wrong.”

The victim then noticed his scrotum was torn open, and one of his testicles was exposed and bleeding.

In an interview with police, Huettner “was not forthcoming with her (recollection) of the events that happened, and changed her stories numerous times,” the criminal complaint stated. Police said she did not have any visible injuries other than a small, red mark on her forehead “which she would not say came from the altercation with (the victim).”

Huettner was taken to Adams County prison in lieu of $5,000 bail, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 22.