Taco Bell is opening a hotel and resort to make your taco dreams come true🌮

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Think of it as a home away from home for Taco Bell lovers. The restaurant chain announced Thursday, May 16, a Taco Bell hotel and resort is coming to Palm Springs, California.

Opening for a limited time in August 2019, according to Taco Bell’s website, “The Bell” resort wants to make your taco dreams come true.

Taco Bell says the resort will have exclusive menu items for guests, sauce packet pool floats, and “plenty of surprises.”

“The Bell is sure to be the spicy twist of your summer. So pack your swimsuit, mark your calendars and start the countdown,” the website says in part.

Looking to reserve a room? to be the first to know when The Bell reservations go live. Guests must be 18 or older.