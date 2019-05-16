The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee happening at Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is happening at Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee. Director Mitch Weindorf and some of the cast join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Run Time: 2 hours including one intermission