Trash talk: The Milwaukee Bucks took Game 1 against the Raptors

Posted 8:33 am, May 16, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks took Game 1 against the Raptors! Devo Brown and and Dina Pugliese from Breakfast Television joins FOX6 WakeUp for some trash talking.

