VP Mike Pence arrives in Eau Claire, ready to tout US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement

EAU CLAIRE — Vice President Mike Pence is in Eau Claire on Thursday, May 16 to promote the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The visit marks Pence’s first to Wisconsin since he attended a campaign rally in November in Hudson.

Pence plans to visit J&D Manufacturing in Eau Claire where he will participate in a round table discussion with local business leaders and then deliver comments about the trade deal’s impact on Wisconsin.

From there, Pence is to travel to the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base to meet with soldiers and family members before returning to Washington that night.

Wisconsin is expected to be a toss-up state in the 2020 presidential race. President Trump won the state by less than a point in 2016.