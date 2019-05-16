Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program receives $200K grant from Rachael Ray Foundation

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced Thursday, May 16, they’ve received a $200,000 grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation to support its foster program.

WHS foster parents cared for more than 3,500 animals in 2018. Officials with WHS say the grant will save lives of thousands more animals in 2019.

“We are absolutely floored by the generosity of our friends at The Rachael Ray Foundation,” said Anne Reed, president and CEO at WHS. “…we couldn’t be more grateful.”

According to a news release from WHS, foster parents provide temporary care for animals until they are ready to move into the WHS adoption program. Most foster animals are in recovery from an illness or injury, or are simply too young for adoption. The goal of foster care is to better support the physical and behavioral health of animals in a home environment by reducing stress and minimizing in-shelter length of stay.

In anticipation of a busy summer, WHS is currently looking for new foster parents for both dogs and cats. To become a foster parent for the Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Foster Program at the Wisconsin Humane Society, CLICK HERE to get started.