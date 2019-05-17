Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

4-vehicle wreck shuts down portion of I-43 in Sheboygan Co., drugs appear to be factor

Posted 11:01 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, May 17, 2019

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A four-vehicle crash temporarily shut down all lanes of southbound I-43 near State Highway 23 in Sheboygan County Friday morning, May 17.

Crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting a multiple vehicle crash in the southbound traffic lanes. Upon arrival, deputies observed four vehicles involved in the accident.

Due to the vehicles being in the southbound traffic lanes, I-43 was closed. Several passengers of one vehicle reported minor neck and head pain. The driver of the offending vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Drugs appear to be a factor in this incident.

The following resources were dispatched to this incident; Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Kohler Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department and Orange Cross Ambulance.

