Police: 6-year-old boy struck by gunfire while sitting in vehicle

Posted 5:27 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, May 17, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday night, May 16 after being shot and wounded while sitting inside a vehicle in Milwaukee. The child is listed in critical condition.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m the mother of a 6-year-old boy took her son to a local hospital to receive medical attention for a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the child was inside of a car that was parked in the area of 5th Street and Concordia Avenue when someone began shooting a gun.

Bullets pierced the car and struck the child.

Circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated and MPD is seeking a suspect.

