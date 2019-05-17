Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Posted 7:44 am, May 17, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Rozelle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

FRIDAY, MAY 17

  • I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from WIS 20 to WIS 142 in Kenosha County from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crossover prep work.

Detour

  • Travelers can use the frontage roads to get around the closures.
  • I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to College Avenue from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pothole repairs and pavement markings.

Detour

  • Travelers can use College Avenue, Ryan Road, 27th Street, and WIS 38 to get around the closures.

TRAVELER ALERT: NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN SATURDAY MORNING

SATURDAY, MAY 18, 2019

  • I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from WIS 20 to WIS 142 in Kenosha County from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minor traffic switch to the new northbound pavement.

Detour

  • Travelers can use the frontage roads to get around the closures.

*UPCOMING FULL FREEWAY CLOSURES

  • Jason talks about the project having several overnight full freeway closures over the next week to grind the new northbound pavements for approximately one week (closure limits are from County G to WIS 142)

WIS 100 PROJECT UPDATE (project limits are just north of Edgerton Avenue to just south of College Avenue)

  • I-43 southbound exit ramps to US 45/WIS 100 reopened Thursday
