Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH
FRIDAY, MAY 17
- I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from WIS 20 to WIS 142 in Kenosha County from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crossover prep work.
Detour
- Travelers can use the frontage roads to get around the closures.
- I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to College Avenue from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pothole repairs and pavement markings.
Detour
- Travelers can use College Avenue, Ryan Road, 27th Street, and WIS 38 to get around the closures.
TRAVELER ALERT: NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN SATURDAY MORNING
SATURDAY, MAY 18, 2019
- I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from WIS 20 to WIS 142 in Kenosha County from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minor traffic switch to the new northbound pavement.
Detour
- Travelers can use the frontage roads to get around the closures.
*UPCOMING FULL FREEWAY CLOSURES
- Jason talks about the project having several overnight full freeway closures over the next week to grind the new northbound pavements for approximately one week (closure limits are from County G to WIS 142)
WIS 100 PROJECT UPDATE (project limits are just north of Edgerton Avenue to just south of College Avenue)
- I-43 southbound exit ramps to US 45/WIS 100 reopened Thursday