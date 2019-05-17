Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Jason Rozelle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

FRIDAY, MAY 17

I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from WIS 20 to WIS 142 in Kenosha County from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crossover prep work.

Detour

Travelers can use the frontage roads to get around the closures.

I-94 WEST (NB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from Ryan Road to College Avenue from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pothole repairs and pavement markings.

Detour

Travelers can use College Avenue, Ryan Road, 27th Street, and WIS 38 to get around the closures.

TRAVELER ALERT: NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN SATURDAY MORNING

SATURDAY, MAY 18, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) will have an overnight full freeway closure from WIS 20 to WIS 142 in Kenosha County from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minor traffic switch to the new northbound pavement.

Detour

Travelers can use the frontage roads to get around the closures.

*UPCOMING FULL FREEWAY CLOSURES

Jason talks about the project having several overnight full freeway closures over the next week to grind the new northbound pavements for approximately one week (closure limits are from County G to WIS 142)

WIS 100 PROJECT UPDATE (project limits are just north of Edgerton Avenue to just south of College Avenue)