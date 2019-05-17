× Driver dies after crossing center line, striking construction crane in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY –The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and the West Frontage Road of I-94 in Racine County. It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Officials say a GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on 7 Mile Road from the West Frontage Road, when it crossed the center line and struck a parked Terex construction crane.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected. The driver was then transported to Froedtert Hospital by the Town of Raymond Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.