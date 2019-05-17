Funeral arrangements set for fallen Appleton firefighter

APPLETON — The funeral arrangements for fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard have been announced.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Appleton Alliance Church, located at 2639 Grand Chute Boulevard.

Appleton’s City Hall officers will close in the afternoon so all employees can attend.

A private funeral service for family will be held on Tuesday, May 21.

Lundgaard was shot when he responded to a medical emergency at the downtown transit center in Appleton Wednesday evening. Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the department, and left behind a wife and three young children.

According to a Facebook post from Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, expressions of sympathy or condolences for the family or the Local can be sent to IAFF Local 257, 700 North Drew St., Appleton, WI 54911.