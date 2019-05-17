‘I appreciate it so much:’ Waukesha veteran wins contest, receives free tree service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was a cool day on Friday, May 17 for yardwork -- and one Waukesha veteran got a day of work all for free.

World War II veteran Bob Pronold has 92 years of stories. He served four years in the Navy during World War II.

"My life was a pretty good life. I was aboard three different ships, I was always in the Pacific," said Bob Pronold.

One of his many stories got him a free day of tree service from the company "Your Personal Gardener."

"I was always afraid that tree was going to fall on the garage and fall on top of my car," said Pronold.

The company ran a contest called Tree Day of Service for a deserving veteran.

Pronold's granddaughter entered one of his stories.

"I guess I won, that's the way it looks," said Pronold.

Owner James Chesebro served 12 years in the army and is happy to give back.

"Me sitting down with him and getting a chance to relate being deployed overseas in combat, it's enjoyable to be able to say thank you and give thanks to a deserving veteran," said James Chesebro, Your Personal Gardener.

It's a thank you that goes both ways.

"I appreciate it so much. It's just hard to get old," said Pronold.

This was the first year the company held this contest -- but they plan to make it a yearly event.

Sunbelt Rentals donated the boom lift for the certified Arborist to climb and remove the trees.