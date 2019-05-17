J.J. Watt donates $10,000 to family of fallen Appleton Fire Department firefighter

APPLETON — J.J. Watt on Thursday, May 16 donated $10,000 to a Go Fund Me page created for the family of fallen Appleton Fire Department Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard.

Lundgaard was killed in a shootout when he responded to a medical emergency at the downtown transit center in Appleton Wednesday evening, May 15. Investigators say a 47-year-old man was having a seizure on a bus and the situation eventually escalated to shots fired.

An Appleton police officer and a female bystander were also shot and are expected to be OK.

“At some point the male displayed a handgun and shots were exchanged between him and our officers,” said Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas.

Thursday morning, Lundgaard’s body was taken from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office back up to Appleton.

Thursday evening, the community gathered to remember his life.

The 47-year-old man who suffered from the medical emergency was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. The Green Bay Police Department is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the department, and left behind a wife and three young children.