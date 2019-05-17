LEGO fans will want to find time to visit the Milwaukee County Zoo this summer

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo is building excitement to present Brick Dinos this summer for visitors to step back in time with dinosaurs in LEGO® bricks! Visitors will have the opportunity to become LEGO paleontologists in this interactive exhibit, stomping in May 25 through September 2.

As visitors venture through the exhibit, they will come face-to-face with the menacing Masiokasaurus, enhanced by lighting and sound. The 13-foot-long Masiokasaurus, which means vicious lizard, perfectly describes this meat-eating dinosaur with razor-sharp teeth. Between visiting the many LEGO recreations of fossils, dinosaur skeletons and paleontologist digs, guests can join in interactive play bases. One play base allows children to let their imaginations run wild building a dinosaur and placing it in the diorama for other visitors to see!

A news release indicates Brick Dinos was built in consultation with a leading paleontologist to ensure that all models are as accurate as possible based on current knowledge.

Brick Dinos will be open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and located in the Otto Borchert Family Special Exhibits Building. Admission is $3 per person, after regular Zoo admission.