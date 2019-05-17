Making Bucks-inspired art at The Farmhouse Paint and Sip Cafe

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Farmhouse Paint Bar and Hall making some Bucks-inspired art pieces. He's learning how to put together a Bucks mosaic.
About The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe (website)
The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe opened its barn doors to visitors on December 1st, 2016.
Sitting on what was once a foreclosed property, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip brings new life to the Garden District and compliment the longtime standing business next door Custom Grown Greenhouse.
Nestled a block north of Layton Avenue on South 6th Street in Milwaukee, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe provides a much-needed splash of color in a predominately hotel and restaurant populated area and fills a need for creative entertainment, both for locals and tourists alike.
Vision Statement
Deliver a creative experience for our customer and become a home for joy, arts and culture in our community.
Mission Statement
The Farmhouse Studio is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun, educational and encouraging experience for friends, family and colleagues, and also as an outlet for local artists. The Farmhouse Studio is community-first, investing in emerging Milwaukee artists and embracing their unique location: providing jobs, themed classes, and promoting artistic accessibility through bilingual lessons.