Making Bucks-inspired art at The Farmhouse Paint and Sip Cafe

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Farmhouse Paint Bar and Hall making some Bucks-inspired art pieces. He's learning how to put together a Bucks mosaic.

About The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe (website)

Sitting on what was once a foreclosed property, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip brings new life to the Garden District and compliment the longtime standing business next door Custom Grown Greenhouse.

The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe opened its barn doors to visitors on December 1 st , 2016.

Nestled a block north of Layton Avenue on South 6th Street in Milwaukee, The Farmhouse Paint & Sip Cafe provides a much-needed splash of color in a predominately hotel and restaurant populated area and fills a need for creative entertainment, both for locals and tourists alike.

Vision Statement

Deliver a creative experience for our customer and become a home for joy, arts and culture in our community.