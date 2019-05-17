× Man in stable condition after shooting in Village of Reeseville, suspects sought

DODGE COUNT — A 26-year-old Reeseville man is in stable condition following a shooting Thursday night, May 16 in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m. officials responded to a report of a shooting that occurred Main Street and North Avenue in the Village of Reeseville.

Initial reports indicated that two male subjects wearing dark clothing confronted a 26-year-old Reeseville man and during the confrontation, he sustained a gunshot wound.

His injuries were non-life threatening and he is in stable condition at UW Hospital in Madison.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the incident being reported to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the shooting and asks that if anyone has information related to the incident, that they please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 and ask to speak with Detective Willmann or Detective Hopp.

No further information is able to be released at this time, as it is an active investigation.