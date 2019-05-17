Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Milwaukee Bucks ready to square up against Toronto Raptors in Game 2

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Toronto Raptors Friday night, May 17 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Down for most of Game 1, clearly rusty at times after nearly a full week off, the Milwaukee Bucks looked very much like a team in trouble.

Until the fourth quarter.

The team with the NBA’s best record this season found its stride at the perfect time.

Brook Lopez scored 13 of his career playoff-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points and the Bucks closed the game on a 10-0 run to beat the Toronto Raptors 108-100 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee forced Toronto to miss its final eight shots and outscored the Raptors 32-17 in the fourth.

