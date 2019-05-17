Police: 2 suspects broke into Clarke Street School in Milwaukee, removed property

MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect’s wanted in connection to a burglary at Clarke Street School.

According to police, two suspects forced entry into Clarke Street School around 2 a.m. on May 15th and removed property without the owner’s consent.

Subject #1 is described as an African American male, 16-20 years old, 6’00 and 135-150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a symbol on the rear right should “Hollister” with hood over the head, blue stone washed jeans with rips in the front. The suspect was armed with a hammer, crow bar and flashlight.

Subject #2 is described as an African American male, 16-20 years old, 6’02 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with hood over the head and blue stone wash jeans.

If anyone has any information, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.