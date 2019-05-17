× Police: Man hid inside Oregon restaurant until it closed, then continued drinking

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — A Toledo man was arrested Thursday after police say he hid inside a restaurant until it closed and then came out to continue drinking.

Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the Beach Club Restaurant after the business owners reported seeing a man inside the closed business on their surveillance system.

Officers arrived to the business and surrounded the perimeter. Once the owners arrived with the keys, officers made entry and began searching for the suspect.

Police said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jason Daniel McIntyre, was located and taken into custody without incident.

According to police, an investigation revealed that McIntyre had been drinking inside the restaurant earlier when it was open and before closing he hid in an unused area of the building. After the restaurant closed, McIntyre came out from where he was hiding and went to the bar where he began drinking alcohol.

McIntyre was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.