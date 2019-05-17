× Waukesha FD: Dog dies after fire on Cherrywood Drive

WAUKESHA — A dog did not survive a home fire on Cherrywood Drive in Waukesha Friday afternoon, May 17.

Waukesha fire officials were called to the home around 12:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene less than five minutes later. The incident was called in by the homeowners who returned to their house and found the fire.

Fire officials found a dog on the second floor. Life-saving measures were performed but the dog passed away.

Authorities were able to limit the fire damage to the kitchen area, with smoke damage throughout the split-level home. The damage is estimated at $35,000.

No people or fire personnel were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Waukesha Fire Department reminds all members of our community:

– Check your smoke detectors at least once a month.

– Working smoke detectors should be located on every level of your home.

– Practice with your family a home exit drill so that if you have a fire in your home everyone can get out of the home.