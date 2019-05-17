Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Waukesha FD: Dog dies after fire on Cherrywood Drive

Posted 4:09 pm, May 17, 2019, by

Fire flames background

WAUKESHA — A dog did not survive a home fire on Cherrywood Drive in Waukesha Friday afternoon, May 17.

Waukesha fire officials were called to the home around 12:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene less than five minutes later. The incident was called in by the homeowners who returned to their house and found the fire.

Fire officials found a dog on the second floor. Life-saving measures were performed but the dog passed away.

Authorities were able to limit the fire damage to the kitchen area, with smoke damage throughout the split-level home. The damage is estimated at $35,000.

No people or fire personnel were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Waukesha Fire Department reminds all members of our community:

– Check your smoke detectors at least once a month.

– Working smoke detectors should be located on every level of your home.

– Practice with your family a home exit drill so that if you have a fire in your home everyone can get out of the home.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.