28-year-old woman injured following road rage shooting near 60th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old woman is being treated for injuries following a shooting Friday night, May 17 near 60th and Burleigh.

According to police, the woman walked into a local hospital, seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. The woman said that she was a passenger inside a vehicle traveling west on Burleigh St. when the car became involved in a road rage incident.

Words were exchanged between the occupants of both cars when a suspect from the second car fired a gun at the victim’s car. The bullet penetrated the car door and struck the woman.

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for suspects.

