Actor-comedian Sammy Shore, father of Pauly, dies at 92

LAS VEGAS — Sammy Shore, an actor and standup comedian who co-founded the Comedy Store, died Saturday. He was 92.
Through a spokeswoman, Shore’s family said he died at his Las Vegas home surrounded by family. He was the father of actor-comedian Pauly Shore.
Shore’s nearly seven-decade career stretched from the “Borscht Belt” summer resorts of New York’s Catskill Mountains to Las Vegas to the studios of Hollywood.
Shore began his career doing standup with Shecky Greene. Elvis Presley chose Shore as the opening act for his comeback tour, and the comedian opened for many others, including Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Tom Jones, Ann-Margret, Connie Stevens, Bobby Darin, and Glen Campbell.
In 1972, Shore, his first wife Mitzi and writing partner Rudy Deluca founded the world-famous Los Angeles comedy club, the Comedy Store. Pauly Shore, with whom he toured during the past 20 years, paid tribute Saturday to his father on Twitter.
“Dad, you lived an amazing life and I’m so proud to say that you are my father,” he wrote. “When you’re in heaven I’ll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace.”
I'm saddened to let everyone know my father Sammy Shore recently passed at the age of 92 from natural causes. My parents divorced when I was three years old and even though my mom was the one that raised me, my dad still provided for me the best he could. He came to little league games, holidays, and birthdays. My dad sacrificed a lot of his career for his family even though all he wanted to do was be on the road and tell jokes and be free. When I first decided to do stand up comedy it was my dad that took me to my first gig. It was at a restaurant called The Alley Cat Bistro in Marina Del Rey on Sept 25, 1985. Once I hit it big in the 1990s I took my dad on tour with me all over America doing shows. We toured together for more than 20 years. It was labeled "A Family Affair Tour." Most of the audience would be like, "Pauly Shore's dad's opening for him?" They thought it was some sort of a joke, when they soon realized the joke was on them. My dad killed the crowds night after night. He didn't just set up the show by doing an amazing job on stage. He also simultaneously let the audience really know who I was, where I came from, and how I wound up the way that I did. Like father like son. Acorn did NOT fall far from the tree. (1 of 2) #thecomedystore
The elder Shore also appeared in a number of films, including “The Bellboy” with Jerry Lewis and Mel Brooks’ “Life Stinks” and “History of the World Part 1.” He also appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and was a guest on the Tony Orlando and Pointer Sisters’ TV shows, as well as Redd Foxx’s “Sanford and Son.”
Shore was also an author and recorded several albums. He also leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Suzanne.