Authorities: Police officer gave alcohol to children aged 1, 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say an officer gave alcohol to a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old.

In a news release Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 56-year-old Officer Robert Milton is charged with misdemeanor child abuse after the department got word on Wednesday that he had provided to the children.

Police say Milton is the biological father of one of the children and was in a prior relationship with the mother of the other child. Police say detectives presented the case to a magistrate, who issued criminal summonses which were served on Milton.

Milton, who recently marked his seventh anniversary with CMPD, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. A separate internal investigation is being conducted to determine whether Milton violated department policies.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.

