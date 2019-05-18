Dense fog advisory until 10 p.m. for Sheboygan, Ozaukee Counties

Columbine school shooting survivor found dead in home

Students run from Columbine High School run under cover from police 20 April 1999 in Littleton, Colorado, after two masked teens on a "suicide mission" stormed the school and blasted fellow students with guns and explosives before turning the weapons on themselves. Police fear at least 25 people were killed. AFP PHOTO/Mark LEFFINGWELL / AFP / MARK LEFFINGWELL (Photo credit should read MARK LEFFINGWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado man who survived the 1999 Columbine school shooting and later became an advocate for fighting addiction has died.

Routt County Coroner Robert Ryg said Saturday that 37-year-old Austin Eubanks died overnight at his Steamboat Springs home.

There were no signs of foul play. A Monday autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Eubanks was shot in the hand and knee in the Columbine attack that killed 12 classmates and a teacher, including Eubanks best friend.

He became addicted to drugs after taking prescription pain medication while recovering from his injuries. He later worked at an addiction treatment center and travelled the U.S. telling his story .

Eubanks’ family says in a statement that he “lost the battle with the very disease he fought so hard to help others face,” KMGH-TV reports.

