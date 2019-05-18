Hershey’s is changing the look of its candy bar for the first time in history

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey’s century-and-a-quarter-old chocolate bar design is getting a very modern makeover.

The brand is replacing its recognizable logo and etching 25 popular emojis into the rectangles that make up its milk chocolate bar. Hershey’s is including a smiley face, the fist pound, the ghost emoji and others.

The emoji-filled redesign marks the first time Hershey’s has altered its milk chocolate bar design since it first went on sale in 1900.

But, sad face, it’s not a permanent change. The new bars are on sale for a limited time beginning this summer. The company said it will only make about 25 million standard- and snack-sized emoji bars.

“By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new,” said Kriston Ohm, senior manager of Hershey’s, in a press release.

Each of the emojis were chosen to “feature meanings that would help to spark a conversation,” the company said.

They will be sold in the standard size and snack size and will come in six different packages.

Hershey has made very few additions to its namesake lineup in the past.

In 2017, it started selling Hershey’s Gold, a caramelized creme bar with pretzels and peanuts baked inside. It was the first Hershey’s bar that didn’t include chocolate.

Prior to that, Hershey’s began selling a Cookies ‘n Creme variety in 1995. Hershey’s Special Dark debuted in 1939.