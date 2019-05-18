× Milwaukee police identify woman accused of stabbing MCTS bus driver; suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has identified a suspect wanted for the aggravated assault of a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver. The identification was made on Friday, May 17 — and the suspect is now in custody.

The assault happened near 76th and Appleton on Wednesday, May 15. Officials say the suspect refused to pay the bus fare around 3:30 p.m. When confronted by the driver that she had to pay the bus fare, officials say she became both verbally and physically abusive to the bus driver. MCTS officials say the bus driver suffered minor injuries to his arm when the woman climbed over the driver’s security shield and stabbed him.

MCTS tells FOX6 News the bus driver is doing well considering what he has been through.

MCTS released the following statement on this incident:

“The safety of MCTS employees and riders is our highest priority. Anyone who decides to board our buses and cause disruptions or harm will be caught and held accountable for their actions. MCTS provides more than 30 million rides each year. While attacks on bus operators are extremely rare, even one is too many. Our focus is on maintaining a safe environment for all employees and riders.”

The incident will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office on Saturday, May 18.