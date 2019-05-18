× Police: Iowa man defecates in patrol car during arrest

ORANGE COUNTY, Iowa — A northwestern Iowa man allegedly defecated in a police car “out of spite” while he was being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of May 4 at 23-year-old Keaton Van Der Weide’s Orange City home, according to online court documents.

A criminal complaint alleges Van Der Weide slammed the door on an officer’s arm and spit on him. Police also said Van Der Weide lowered his shorts and defecated on the seat to force the officer to clean up the feces.

The city paid the arresting officer two hours’ wages to clean the vehicle, according to court documents.

Van Der Weide was charged with assault on a person in a certain occupation and assault on a person in a certain occupation causing injury. He has since bonded out of the Sioux County Jail.