Video: 10-year-old Florida boy runs in honor of fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Nearly 1,300 miles away from Appleton, a 10-year-old boy named Zechariah is playing tribute to fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard. On Friday night, May 17, the young boy dedicated a one-mile run to Lundgaard — and streamed the touching tribute on Facebook.

Zechariah is running 150 miles to pay tribute to the 150 polices officers who died in the line of duty last year. He also runs one mile every day for every on-duty law enforcement officer lost in 2019. He’s working to raise funds for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

You can check out his Facebook page, Running for Heroes, right HERE. To learn more about Zechariah’s fundraising efforts — and to donate — click HERE.