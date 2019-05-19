× $24-$34/hour plus benefits: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office seeks deputy sheriffs

MILWAUKEE — Looking for work? The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is hiring deputy sheriffs!

According to a news release issued Friday, May 17, MCSO officials encouraged members of the community to apply for the position that pays $23.84 to $34.19 per hour plus benefits.

The deadline to apply is 5:59 p.m. Monday, May 27.

Applicants will be screened, a written test will take place on June 5, and a physical readiness test will take place on June 22 and 23.

Deputy sheriffs perform various law enforcement duties related to preserving peace and order in Milwaukee County courtrooms and patrolling roads, parks and the airport.

Minimum qualifications for the job include:

Must be at least 21 years of age

Be of good moral character

Have a valid driver’s license at the time of application and maintained during employment

Possess an associate degree or 60 college credits from an accredited college or university

Successfully complete a background investigation

Be a U.S. citizen at the time of appointment

Certification by the Law Enforcement Standards Board is preferred

CLICK HERE to learn more or to apply.