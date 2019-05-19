‘A senseless death:’ Jen’s Sweet Treats hosts fundraiser for Appleton firefighter killed in the line of duty

CUDAHY — The day before the funeral for Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard, killed in the line of duty Wednesday, May 15, a fundraiser was held Sunday, May 19 at Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy.

The Cudahy bakery was open until 1 p.m. — collecting monetary donations and sympathy cards for Lundgaard’s family. He left behind a wife and three young sons. Jennifer Clark with Jen’s Sweet Treats planned to take treats and cards to Appleton for Monday’s memorial service for Lundgaard.

“Lots of ladies back here frosting cupcakes and making brownies. I’ve got a couple baking in the kitchen,” said Clark when FOX6 News stopped by on Sunday. “I’ve lost a spouse. I know what that’s like, and this is just — it was just a senseless death.”

Lundgaard died after he was shot during a gunfight between police and a Wausau man who was free on bond pending drug charges. This, after first responders were called out to the downtown transit center for a medical emergency.

Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen said the 6 p.m. service Monday, May 20 for Lundgaard at Appleton Alliance Church would not be open to the general public. Hansen encouraged citizens to line the processional route from the Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel to the church, as well as the return trip to the funeral home after the service.

The procession was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., followed by a public visitation at the church from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Lundgaard was the first Appleton firefighter in 86 years to die in the line of duty. It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the shot that killed him in the altercation.