‘Bucks Bench Mob’ T-shirt available at Bucks Pro Shop; proceeds benefit charity

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, May 19, unveiled a new “Bucks Bench Mob” T-shirt, available at the Bucks Pro Shop and online HERE.

According to a news release, the T-shirt was designed by members of the Bucks Bench Mob in collaboration with the Bucks retail department — and celebrates the contributions and important role of the Bucks’ bench throughout the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

All proceeds from the sale of the shirt will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. After the season, the members of the “Bench Mob” will vote on which charity the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation will support with the funds.

“The Bucks Bench Mob prides ourselves in our dedication to supporting the team, and we encourage fans to continue to support us and the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation by purchasing this T-shirt,” said Bucks guard Pat Connaughton in the release.

According to the release, ahead of Game 3, the Bucks’ bench was averaging 37.5 points per game — the highest among the four teams remaining in the playoffs and the third-highest of the 16 teams that made the playoffs — and has a playoff-high net rating of 6.6.

The contributions of George Hill, Ersan Ilyasova, Connaughton and the rest of the “Bucks Bench Mob” have been a key factor in Milwaukee’s 10-1 record in the playoffs thus far, the release said.

The Bucks Pro Shop is located inside Fiserv Forum, along with a pop-up location at Bayshore Town Center.