‘Buzz for a Cause’ toy drive held at Greenfield Fire Department in honor of 3-year-old battling cancer

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Fire Department was “buzzing” Sunday afternoon, May 19 as people stopped by to have their heads shaved — all for a great cause.

The event was inspired by 3-year-old Talia — fighting kidney cancer at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Talia and her parents came up with the fun idea as a way to thank those responsible for the wonderful care she’s received as she battles cancer.

“One of our friends decided they wanted to do an event like this for us, and we already had a ton of support for us and for Talia, and we kind of wanted to just use it to give back. And we said, ‘Why don’t we do a toy drive to give back to Children’s,’ because when we were there for nine days, as bad of a situation — it was unbelievable care, not only for her, but for the whole family,” said Caesar Hernandez, Talia’s father.

The event doubled as a toy drive — with toys collected donated to kids at Children’s Hospital.

FOX6 News was told Talia was staying strong as she prepared to face another 25 weeks of chemotherapy.

CLICK HERE to access CHW’s “Wish List” if you’re interested in making a donation.