× Inaugural Great American Lobster Fest coming to Fiserv Forum Aug. 16-18

MILWAUKEE — The Great American Lobster Fest, billed as “the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival” is coming to Fiserv Forum Aug. 16-18, 2019.

It’ll mark the first time the crustacean craze will come to Milwaukee.

According to the event’s website, it’s a three-day summer celebration of all things lobster — with the Deer District sure to be rocking with live lobster flown in fresh from the cold waters of the East Coast.

In addition to the seafood, the festival will include cold drinks, family friendly activities, live music and more.

The Great American Lobster Fest will also take place in Chicago Aug. 30-Sept. 1 and in Detroit Sept. 13-15.

CLICK HERE for tickets — which start at $29, with VIP meal experiences going for $69.