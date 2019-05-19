Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Man taken into custody following police pursuit, crash in Racine County

Posted 11:26 am, May 19, 2019, by

RACINE COUNTY — A 30-year-old Racine man was taken into custody Sunday morning, May 19 following a police pursuit and crash.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 7:45 a.m. after a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on northbound I-94 near Highway G for speeding.

Officials say the driver attempted to elude the deputy — striking cones and barrels as they fled. Officials say the pursuit was terminated out of concern for the safety of motorists and emergency workers at the scene of a nearby accident near Ryan Road.

Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, the deputy came upon a single-vehicle accident near Drexel Road —  and quickly determined the vehicle he had previously been pursuing had crashed.  He observed the operator of the vehicle fleeing the immediate area on foot. A K-9 successfully apprehended him.

The operator is being criminally charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding, operating while intoxicated – 2nd offense, felony possession of marijuana, resisting/obstructing, and numerous traffic-related charges.

