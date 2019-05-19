Police: 1 dead after shooting near 23rd and Highland in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning, May 19. It happened around 12:40 a.m. near 23rd and Highland.

When officers arrived on scene they found an unresponsive 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Milwaukee Fire Department performed life saving measures and transported the victim to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

At about 1:00 a.m. a 20-year-old man reported that he had been shot at the same location. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Detectives are activity investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.