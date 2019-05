× Police: 2 hurt in shooting near 28th and Townsend

MILWAUKEE — Two people were hurt in a shooting near 28th and Townsend Sunday, May 19.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said the 19-year-old and 20-year-old victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation.