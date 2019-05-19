× Police: Man hurt when sound of gunfire caused multiple people to flee home near 26th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old man was hurt when shots were fired early Sunday, May 19 near 26th and Nash.

Police said shortly before 1 a.m., officers in the area heard multiple gunshots. They proceeded to a home in the area, where they observed multiple people fleeing.

An investigation revealed it did not appear anyone was shot. The 24-year-old man was hurt during the chaos, but did not suffer a gunshot wound. He took himself to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation was ongoing.