Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Police: Man hurt when sound of gunfire caused multiple people to flee home near 26th and Nash

Posted 2:17 pm, May 19, 2019, by
Shots fired near 26th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old man was hurt when shots were fired early Sunday, May 19 near 26th and Nash.

Police said shortly before 1 a.m., officers in the area heard multiple gunshots. They proceeded to a home in the area, where they observed multiple people fleeing.

An investigation revealed it did not appear anyone was shot. The 24-year-old man was hurt during the chaos, but did not suffer a gunshot wound. He took himself to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation was ongoing.

Shots fired near 26th and Nash

Shots fired near 26th and Nash

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.