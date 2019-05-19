Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Students from UWM and Marquette gather downtown for graduation

Posted 9:32 am, May 19, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- College students from UWM and Marquette are gathering downtown Sunday, May 19 -- where they won't be students for much longer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.