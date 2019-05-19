Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Right lane closed on southbound I-41 at Ryan Road following crash

Posted 8:25 am, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:39AM, May 19, 2019

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — All southbound lanes were temporarily closed on I-41 at Ryan Road Sunday morning, May 19 following a two-vehicle crash early. As of 8:30 a.m. the right lane remains closed.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says one of the vehicles struck a median barrier, pushing it into a northbound lane. As a result, officials closed all three lanes of southbound I-41.

The lanes will remain closed until the barrier wall is repaired.

