Case dismissed against Jose Hernandez-Vargas who was accused of shooting another man over a crash

Posted 12:57 pm, May 20, 2019, by

Jose Hernandez-Vargas

MILWAUKEE — The case against Jose Hernandez-Vargas was dismissed on Monday, May 20.

Hernandez-Vargas is the Milwaukee man who was accused of shooting another man multiple times during a fight over a crash that happened in the hours after New Year’s Eve.

Hernandez-Vargas was charged in connection with the death of Jose Quinones-Osorio, which happened on Jan. 1 near 10th and Lapham. Hernandez-Vargas had faced one count of first degree intentional homicide. But online court records indicate the case against Hernandez-Vargas was dismissed without prejudice.

Hernandez-Vargas was released from all conditions of bail.

