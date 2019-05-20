‘Community is very affected:’ Scores pay respects at funeral for fallen Appleton firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. -- Scores of people paid their respects to a fallen firefighter at Appleton Alliance Church in Grand Chute. A funeral service was set for 6 p.m.

Many in uniform, from numerous police and fire departments across the state, streamed into the church -- where a visitation was held prior to the service.

"The community is very affected. All of us, whether we knew him or not, the community is definitely affected," said Yolana Fordham, an Appleton resident.

"We've seen in the past few days how many lives were impacted by Mitch's service to our community. And knowing that Mitch will not be forgotten brings us comfort during this difficult time," said Officer Meghan Cash, Appleton Police Department and Lundgaard family spokesperson.

Lundgaard's final resting place will be Riverside Cemetery in Appleton.