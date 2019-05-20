MILWAUKEE -- They've all been involved in deadly crashes -- and all have one thing in common. But it didn't stop them. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn asks if anything can be done before someone else dies. "Unlicensed Drivers," Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9.
FOX6 investigates deadly crashes, unlicensed drivers
-
All clear after 30-vehicle crash shuts down Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay
-
Consumer Reports: My 1st car
-
Driver crashes into tree while fleeing from police, MPD squad strikes light pole
-
Police: Driver crashes into snow bank after fleeing from police, arrested for OWI
-
‘Blue Day’ brings out state troopers in full force to curb speeding, reckless driving
-
-
‘We’d prefer not to:’ MPD releases statement defending pursuit policy after 3 deaths in less than 10 days
-
State Patrol to conduct high-visibility law enforcement initiative on Tuesday
-
Mother of man accused of racing before fatal crash: ‘No one can judge my son but God’
-
Helicopter crashes onto busy highway, rotor blade hits truck, killing passenger
-
Student involved in MPS fight now charged in deadly police chase, teacher’s aide says
-
-
Caught on camera: Semi runs red light, slams into police squad in Ashwaubenon
-
Report: Crew of doomed Ethiopia jet followed procedures
-
Driver arrested after crash kills 1, injures others near 51st and Silver Spring