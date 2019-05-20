Funeral Monday for fallen Appleton firefighter

Posted 6:09 am, May 20, 2019, by
Mitchell Lundgaard

Mitchell Lundgaard

APPLETON — Appleton’s fire chief is encouraging citizens to line a funeral procession route to honor firefighter Mitch Lundgaard who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The processional begins at 1 p.m. Monday followed by a public visitation at Appleton Alliance Church from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Chief Jeremy Hansen says the processional route will run from the Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel to the church. Lundgaard will be taken back to the funeral home following the 6 p.m. service, which is not open to the general public.

The husband and father of three was killed in the crossfire of a gunfight between police and a Wausau man who also died in the exchange of gunfire. Lundgaard was the first Appleton firefighter in 86 years to die in the line of duty.

Below is a map of the procession route: 

Appleton Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard funeral procession route map

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.