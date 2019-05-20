× Historic Pabst Mansion set to have huge outdoor estate sale on Saturday, June 8

MILWAUKEE — The historic Pabst Mansion is cleaning out their attic (and basement and kitchen too) and holding a huge Outdoor Estate Sale on Saturday, June 8.

A news release says the event will be held rain or shine immediately across the street from the Pabst Mansion at 2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue in the Pabst Mansion parking lot.

Attendees will find unique items for purchase including architectural fragments parceled from lost Milwaukee buildings, antique furniture, framed artworks, decorative objects, Christmas décor, glassware, breweriana and much more! Avid antique collectors, Milwaukee history buffs, college students and fans of estate sales will all be sure to find a treasure! Items are priced from $2 up to $1,500.

The estate sale will be held from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. All proceeds from sales at this event will be used to support the Pabst Mansion. All sales are final. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

NOTE: Limited parking will be available at the Pabst Mansion and street parking is recommended.