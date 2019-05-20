Honor everyday heroes fighting to solve hunger at Wisconsin’s Grateful Plate Gala

MILWAUKEE -- They're combating hunger each day in their own way -- and this weekend these everyday heroes will be honored at the Grateful Plate Gala. Patti Habeck with Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin and Alex Hart-Upendo, who is the event speaker, join Real Milwaukee with a preview.

About Grateful Plate Gala

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's Grateful Plate Gala is May 23rd at the Marcus Center and our keynote speaker is Alex Hart-Upendo, the 12 year old founder and CEO of Build-A-Bow LLC, a custom bow tie, hair bow, and pet bow retailer. He and his mother experienced homelessness and relied on pantries and shelters to get by until they were taken in by his grandmother and there, he developed a passion for sewing, and specifically, custom bowties. He has a passion for fighting hunger, homelessness, and bullying. Today philanthropy through art is one of his passions.

The Grateful Plate Gala honors everyday heroes -- people who are solving hunger each day in their own way, bringing food to the table of loved ones or complete straight strangers.

The Gala includes cocktails, a silent auction, dinner and a live auction.