× Judge denies motion to dismiss wrongful death lawsuit filed by widow of Sun Prairie captain

SUN PRAIRIE — A Dane County judge has denied a motion to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday afternoon, May 20.

The judge said she needs more information to make a ruling on public policy. The oral arguments were heard for the civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit is against the companies involved in the Sun Prairie explosion in July 2018 that led to the death of Captain Cory Barr. Those companies are being sued by Barr’s widow after a gas main was hit by a drill leading to the fiery explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.

Judge denies motion to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit. Judge said she needs more information to make a ruling on public policy. Case moves forward. #NBC15 #SunPrairieExplosion #Barr pic.twitter.com/XmWrBPXv7m — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) May 20, 2019

“His 3-year-old twin girls won’t get to see their dad again.” In previous conversations, Abby Barr has told me these girls are what keep her going. Adds more emotion to this courtroom battle. #NBC15 pic.twitter.com/FRFXA6NA0K — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) May 20, 2019

“This was Sun Prairie’s Nine Eleven,” Barr attorney argues. Their basis is revolving around holding the companies responsible as evidence of negligence exists. VC Tech’s employee hit a natural gas line that caused the firefighters to respond— then an explosion happened. pic.twitter.com/XeenBE6bpj — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) May 20, 2019

“The frame of the issue is does the firefighter rule apply to a gas leak with multiple negligent agencies who broke ordinances?” Barr attorney argues. “We have evidence they violated the city ordinance and state statute.”#NBC15 #SunPrairieExplosion — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) May 20, 2019

Defense argues it’s a firefighters job to protect the public, and they cannot respond to every gas leak before firefighters do. Citing “firefighters rule.” #NBC15 #SunPrairieExplosion — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) May 20, 2019

A judge is hearing arguments in the wrongful death civil lawsuit from Abby Barr, widow of the Sun Prairie firefighter. VC Tech is asking for the judge to dismiss the case. #NBC15 pic.twitter.com/TZNNhFydvn — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) May 20, 2019

Federal safety regulators cited two contractors for failing to locate the gas man that exploded.

A VC Tech employee punctured the line while installing fiber optics, resulting in the blast that leveled half a city block and killed Barr.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced in January that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited VC Tech and the contractor that hired the firm, Kansas-based Bear Communications, $12,934 each. The citations asserted neither contractor contacted We Energies, the utility that owns the line, or Digger’s Hotline to ascertain the main’s location.