Megan ‘Monster’ Hawkins from Netflix’s ‘Jailbirds’ arrested

ELK GROVE, Calif. – Megan “Monster” Hawkins, one of the inmates profiled in the Netflix docuseries “Jailbirds,” is back behind bars.

Hawkins was arrested Friday, May 17 after police in Elk Grove, California said they got a call about some suspicious behavior at a bank on Bruceville Road. Investigators said a woman was in the branch trying to open a checking and savings account with an identification card that wasn’t in her name.

A witness recognized her as Hawkins, police said.

Hawkins left before police arrived, officials said, but she was found nearby.

Police said Hawkins drove to the bank in a car that had been reported stolen. Inside the car was a number of credit cards in different people’s names, according to investigators.

Hawkins was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, where “Jailbirds” was shot, on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of personal information and probation violation.