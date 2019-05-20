× Missing from West Bend: 15-year-old boy ‘may be in immediate danger’

WEST BEND — West Bend police on Monday, May 20 asked for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to police, Hunter Steldt was reported missing around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said based on information from family members and friends, he may be in immediate danger. He was last seen Saturday, May 18.

He was described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 110 pounds with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses. It’s unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information was asked to contact West Bend police.